Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
National Geographic’s "The Greatest Wildlife Photographs" is now on view at The Momentary, showcasing groundbreaking images, the risks photographers take to capture them, and the deep connections between people and the natural world.
A new UAMS study finds rural and older Arkansans prefer mail and phone surveys over digital tools, and researchers say offering multiple formats is essential to capturing the voices often missing from cancer research.