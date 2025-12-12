In photos: Flooding in Western Washington state forces thousands to evacuate

Women’s Foundation of Arkansas executive director Annabeth Gorman says recent DEI-related policy shifts are creating funding hesitations and unintended consequences for long-running programs that support women and girls.
Discover Fort Smith opens a new visitor center in downtown Fort Smith, offering accessible space, travel guidance, and a fresh gateway for visitors exploring the city’s historic sites and modern attractions.
University of Arkansas researcher Corey Hughes discusses new evidence that Mars’ northern hemisphere may once have held a vast ocean. He explains how Earth’s river deltas help scientists interpret Martian geology and the search for ancient life.