Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published December 12, 2025 at 3:52 AM CST

A look at the current state of the war in Ukraine, the Salvadoran national who became a symbol of Trump's deportation efforts released from ICE custody, Indiana lawmakers reject redistricting plan.

