Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Women’s Foundation of Arkansas executive director Annabeth Gorman says recent DEI-related policy shifts are creating funding hesitations and unintended consequences for long-running programs that support women and girls.
Discover Fort Smith opens a new visitor center in downtown Fort Smith, offering accessible space, travel guidance, and a fresh gateway for visitors exploring the city’s historic sites and modern attractions.
University of Arkansas researcher Corey Hughes discusses new evidence that Mars’ northern hemisphere may once have held a vast ocean. He explains how Earth’s river deltas help scientists interpret Martian geology and the search for ancient life.