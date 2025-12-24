© 2025 KUAF
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published December 24, 2025 at 3:51 AM CST

The DOJ released more Epstein files, and some mentioned Trump, SCOTUS blocks Trump from deploying National Guard to Chicago, delayed report shows U.S. economy grew between July and September.

