U.S. strikes alleged Islamic State camps in Nigeria

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published December 26, 2025 at 3:39 PM CST

President Trump ordered U.S. strikes on ISIS targets in northwest Nigeria, in response to what he claimed is persecution of Christians

Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.
