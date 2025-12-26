© 2025 KUAF
U.S. strikes ISIS targets in Nigeria

By Leila Fadel,
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published December 26, 2025 at 3:40 AM CST

President Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. launched military strikes against ISIS forces in Nigeria, alleging the group has been targeting Christians.

NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.
