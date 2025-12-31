© 2026 KUAF
Non-U.S. citizens will have to pay $100 surcharge to enter some national parks

By Rachel Cohen
Published December 31, 2025 at 3:09 PM CST

Starting Jan. 1, non-U.S. citizens will have to pay an additional $100 each to enter 11 of America's most popular national parks.

