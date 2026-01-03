© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why 2025 was a not-so-fabulous year for Las Vegas

By Daniel Estrin
Published January 3, 2026 at 7:01 AM CST

NPR's Daniel Estrin talks to Slate's Luke Winkie about his reporting on tourism to Las Vegas. Winkie calls it "America's most-flailing destination city."

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Related Content