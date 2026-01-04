© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New details emerging on how the White House intends to run Venezuela

By Lauren Frayer,
Luke Garrett
Published January 4, 2026 at 4:17 PM CST

A day after the operation in Venezuela, the White House is clarifying what running the country means, as Congress splits sharply along party lines.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.
Related Content