Why is Russia reserved in its response to the U.S. attack on Venezuela?

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Jim Kane is a Deputy Managing Editor overseeing weekends for NPR News. He guides the editorial and news coverage process to make sure NPR is covering the stories that need to be covered, in a way that's consistent with NPR's mission.
Artists Tom Flynn and Michael Pantzer reflect on the future of "Tornado Town," a sculpture built from storm debris after the 2024 Rogers tornadoes, and what it represents for memory, healing and community.
The Robert A. Winn Excellence in Clinical Trials Award is funding early-career physicians and students to expand diversity in cancer research, aiming to bring clinical trials to rural and underrepresented communities.
UAMS Interim Chancellor Dr. Larry Barnes reflects on receiving the Banks Blackwell Scholarship and announces a new program offering full tuition to 40 Arkansas students who commit to working in the state.