In Los Angeles, Iranian-Americans march against government crackdown in Iran

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley include a Beloved Community Festival, service projects, scholarship events, worship services and a virtual march honoring Dr. King’s legacy.