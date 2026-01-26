Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Today's Sound Perimeter spends time with two bassoon pieces that have stayed close to host Lia Uribe over the years. Music holding memory, shifting shape and meeting us differently each time we return to it. Past and present, coexisting.