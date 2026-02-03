VA staff feel the chill of Alex Pretti's death

Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
On today's show, we hear more about TheatreSquared’s current production "The Book Club Play", and a curated program at the Fayetteville Public Library celebrates the work of Arkansas composer Florence Price.
Dan Boice, creator of "Naming Arkansas," will speak at the Pryor Center this week, sharing stories behind Arkansas place names and how history, culture and chance shaped town monickers across the state.