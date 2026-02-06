© 2026 KUAF
'La cosa': In Cuba, this single phrase carries coded truths

NPR | By Eyder Peralta
Published February 6, 2026 at 3:48 AM CST

In Cuba, "la cosa" speaks louder than words. That single phrase carries the weight of daily struggle, coded truths and the country's unspoken realities.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
