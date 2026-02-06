Photos: Highlights from the Winter Olympics opening ceremony

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics kicked off in Milan on Friday evening, local time. Athletes representing over 90 countries march into the San Siro stadium filled with thousands of spectators during the opening ceremony in Milan.
The performance paid homage to Italian music, art and culture with tributes to composers, visual artists and films in a colorful spectacle. Performers included Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, American singer Mariah Carey and Italian ballet dancers Antonella Albano and Claudio Coviello, among dozens of other dancers.
Here is a selection of images from the opening ceremony:
The annual symposium hosted by the Black History Commission of Arkansas and the Arkansas State Archives is tomorrow at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock. Shaping the Future of Education: Black Education Then & Now will include a presentation from Matthew Caston, educator and historian about Southland College.