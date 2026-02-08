U.S.-India trade deal improves relations, but strain still shows

Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
The annual symposium hosted by the Black History Commission of Arkansas and the Arkansas State Archives is tomorrow at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock. Shaping the Future of Education: Black Education Then & Now will include a presentation from Matthew Caston, educator and historian about Southland College.