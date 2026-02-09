One of Time Square's last dive bars is facing eviction

On today's show, we hear about a Fort Smith church partnering with a national nonprofit to erase more than $17 million in medical debt in Crawford and Sebastian counties. Plus, a Pryor Center profile of an Arkansan running for President. We also learn about a contest for high schoolers looking to improve their programming skills.
The annual symposium hosted by the Black History Commission of Arkansas and the Arkansas State Archives is tomorrow at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock. Shaping the Future of Education: Black Education Then & Now will include a presentation from Matthew Caston, educator and historian about Southland College.