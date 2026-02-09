© 2026 KUAF
One of Time Square's last dive bars is facing eviction

NPR | By Henry Larson
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:49 PM CST

The dive bar Jimmy's Corner has been a Times Square institution for over 50 years. Now it faces eviction.

Henry Larson
