A look back at noteworthy Munich Security Conference speeches

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
The Illinois River Watershed Partnership has secured a federal climate grant to restore more than 500 acres of prairie, wetlands and river cane at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, returning the landscape to its pre-settlement ecology.
Photographer Brett Pitts reflects on housing insecurity, community and film photography in his project “Home,” documenting Fayetteville’s unhoused neighbors as part of The Medium’s Creative Exchange Fund.