Foreign tourism to the US dropped last year. What's behind the decline?

Grant Shields, assistant professor of human neuroscience at the University of Arkansas, previews a new Honors College course examining stress research, from contested definitions to immune responses to cognitive effects.
UAMS Assistant Professor Jennifer Andersen explains how delivering family-centered diabetes self-management education via telehealth is improving outcomes and reducing barriers for rural Arkansans with Type 2 diabetes.
Dale Phillips of the Bella Vista Historical Museum describes a car caravan tour that visits sites tied to the resort town's earliest eras, from post-Civil War settlements to the water infrastructure of the 1920s.