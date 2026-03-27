Hegseth blocked 2 Black and 2 female soldiers from promotions

Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
On today's show: "But Wait, There’s More," extended editions of stories from voices we’ve heard on our show recently. We don’t always have time to broadcast all of an interesting conversation, but today we do.