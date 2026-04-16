Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
UAMS is offering scholarships to train Arkansas health care providers in perinatal mental health, the number one complication of pregnancy in the state. Reporter Fallon Frank speaks with UAMS senior director Hannah McHardy about the program and what it could mean for Arkansas mothers.