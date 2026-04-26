King Charles' U.S. visit comes at tense moment in trans-Atlantic relationship

LONDON — When entertainer Bob Hope serenaded Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at the White House in 1976, it captured a warmer chapter in U.S.-U.K. relations — set against the backdrop of America's bicentennial and the presidency of Gerald Ford.

Nearly five decades later, King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive in Washington on Monday for a state visit marking 250 years since the United States declared independence from Britain. The four-day trip will include a state banquet at the White House hosted by President Trump, along with an address to Congress by the king.

But this visit comes at a time of growing strain between the two allies, including disagreements over the U.S.-Israeli-led war in Iran. Still, many hope the king's visit could help ease tensions and reinforce the longstanding ties between the countries.

Rising strains between allies

In recent months, President Trump has publicly criticized Britain, particularly over its decision not to join U.S. military action in Iran. He's also dismissed British military capabilities and repeatedly taken aim at Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying, "This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with."

Trump's remarks have fueled criticism back in Britain and made the king's visit increasingly unpopular. Polling there shows most Britons do not support the trip, and some politicians have called for it to be canceled. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has been among those voicing opposition in Parliament.

"Surely the prime minister can't send our king to meet a man who treats our country like a mafia boss running a protection racket," Davey told Parliament.

The prime minister has insisted the visit should go ahead, emphasizing the broader relationship between the two countries: "The monarchy is an important reminder of the long-standing bonds and enduring relationship between our two countries, which are far greater than anyone who occupies any particular office at any particular time."

A politically sensitive visit

Royal biographer Catherine Mayer says the timing puts the king in a difficult position: "The sight of Charles being sent over that Charles and Camilla, being sent over there as emissaries, makes people quite understandably uneasy." Mayer adds that the monarch's traditional neutrality could be tested.

"You're sending this totem supposedly of being above politics and being above the vicissitudes of the everyday, straight into the maw of one of the most communicative and irascible presidents ever."

Others argue the visit could help ease tensions. The monarch's visit follows Trump's state visit to the U.K. in September — a high-profile occasion widely seen as part of Britain's efforts to reinforce the "special relationship" between the two countries.

Trump has often highlighted his personal connection to Britain, especially his Scottish roots. During a trip to Scotland last summer, he spoke about his family ties, saying: "My mother loved Scotland, and she loved the queen."

Royal biographer Robert Hardman points to President Trump's admiration for the royal family, recalling what he saw at Mar-a-Lago: "If you go into the dining room of Mar-a-Lago, there in the middle of the wall is a picture of the queen smiling in pink."

Hardman believes that shared history may shape the tone of the visit.

"I think there will be a lot of looking back and a lot of looking forward and everyone trying to sort of not look at what's going on around us right now."

Even so, sensitive issues could surface during the trip. Among them is continued scrutiny around the king's brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles and has faced renewed legal and public attention over allegations linked to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — a controversy that continues to cast a shadow over the wider royal family and could resurface during the visit.

Royal biographer Catherine Mayer says, "In this case, it couldn't be more sensitive because there are also all sorts of questions about the family and who knew what when and who did what when."

All of which means the U.S. visit will be as much about managing political sensitivities as it is about ceremony and diplomacy, with every appearance likely to be closely scrutinized against a backdrop of strained relations and high expectations on both sides.

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