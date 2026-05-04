Rescuers help Timmy, a stranded whale, return home

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Joseph Nguyen is the Hangry Pedaler, a food savvy cyclist who highlights eateries across Northwest Arkansas on his Instagram page, speaks with Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani about NWA Burger Week, his week-long fundraising event that involves over 30 different restaurants and food trucks.