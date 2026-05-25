Trump says more countries should normalize ties with Israel in any Iran deal

Updated May 25, 2026 at 11:35 AM CDT

President Trump and administration officials are tempering expectations of an imminent agreement to end the war with Iran, while calling for more countries in the Middle East to normalize relations with Israel as part of any deal.

Iranian officials have also signaled disagreements on key issues.

Trump, after saying Saturday that the U.S. and Iran had "largely negotiated" a memorandum of understanding that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, backed away from the idea that a final deal is imminent.

"Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely!" Trump said in a Monday morning post on his Truth Social platform. "It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!"

Speaking in New Delhi, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday, the United States would "give diplomacy every chance to succeed before we explore the alternatives."

Trump and other top administration officials have made bold statements about progress in negotiations with Iran before, only to have deals fail to materialize. These negotiations have also raised concerns among some of Trump's Republican allies.

But Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a frequent critic of Trump's Iran policy Sunday praised efforts to reach a deal: "War virtually always ends with negotiations," Paul wrote on Sunday on Twitter. "Critics of President Trump's peace negotiations should give President Trump the space to find an American First solution."

Iran, meanwhile, has not officially commented on the proposed agreement. But semi-official news agencies, often used for Iranian leadership messaging, have said that disputes over "one or two" issues were jeopardizing the potential deal.

According to the Associated Press, an Iranian delegation led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf traveled to Qatar on Monday for talks. Qalibaf led negotiations with Vice President JD Vance in Pakistan last month.

On Monday, Tasnim news agency, close to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, accused the U.S. of "obstructionism" over the release of some frozen Iranian funds in exchange for lifting restrictions over transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The news agency also said the agreement being negotiated called on Iran to restore the number of ships transiting through the vital waterway to pre-war levels within 30 days and for the U.S. to completely lift its blockade within the same time. Another state-backed agency, ISNA, said Iran would insist on administering the strait along with Oman. The two countries share the narrow waterway, with the transit passage governed by the U.N. law of seas.

Trump adds "mandatory" request that countries normalize relations with Israel

While restoring commercial traffic through the strait has been a top priority for U.S. allies, Trump on Monday added an apparent demand that any peace deal should require more countries to extend full diplomatic recognition to the state of Israel.

"[I]t should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords," Trump wrote on social media.

The Abraham Accords, first signed in 2020 during Trump's first term, normalized relations between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Kazakhstan, Morocco, and Sudan are also signatories.

Trump now says Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia should agree to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel.

"It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted," Trump wrote, "but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be."

In the same post, Trump suggested that Iran — a long-time foe of Israel — should also sign onto the agreement, saying it would be "an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition."

Trump's bid to include Iran is a stark contrast from his military threats in April, when he warned Tehran that a "whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

His latest effort to expand the frame of the peace talks drew support from his political allies, but were also described as an unrealistic distraction by some experts on the region.

"I remain a proponent of the Abraham Accords, and their eventual expansion," said Dan Shapiro, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, writing on X. "That said, tying expansion of the Accords to a deal to end the war with Iran is needlessly complicated and unrealistic."

Trump's peace bid comes after he launched a war alongside Israel

Trump's bid for a sweeping new diplomatic arrangement in the region comes after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, sparking a war that for the first time spread to U.S. allies in the Gulf including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran struck U.S. military bases and energy infrastructure in those countries in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli strikes. A ceasefire was agreed in April. Several thousand Iranians were believed killed in the U.S. and Israeli strikes.

While Trump originally focused on the idea of regime change in the Islamic republic and the perceived threat of Iran building nuclear weapons, current talks have centered on re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.

World oil prices have risen sharply after Iran restricted access to the vital waterway. Shipping disruptions related to container traffic through the strait have affected the global availability and the cost of a huge variety of products from fertilizer to plastic consumer goods.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to journalists before boarding his plane at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on May 25, 2026.

Rubio, on an official visit to India, said the agreement being discussed with Iran was "a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the strait." He said the U.S. intended to engage in "a very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matter." "Hopefully, we can pull it off," he added.

Iran's state-backed ISNA news agency quoted a senior Iranian diplomat as saying that Iran has not made any commitment in negotiations on the initial agreement on nuclear issues, including highly enriched uranium.

The U.S. has pressed Iran to send highly enriched uranium out of the country for safe-keeping. Iran, which says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, sees it as a sovereignty issue and has indicated opposition to that option.

Hossein Nooshabadi, a senior foreign ministry official quoted by Iran's ISNA news agency, said Iran's demands include "ending the war on all fronts including Lebanon, releasing billions of dollars of Iran's frozen assets, lifting the U.S. naval blockade and opening the Strait of Hormuz, withdrawing U.S. forces from the surrounding environment of the Islamic Republic, and the freedom to sell Iranian oil are envisioned in the potential agreement between Iran and the United States."

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said Sunday that if a deal were signed Iran and the U.S. would discuss nuclear issues over a 60-day period, which the Nooshabadi said would begin after the 30-day initial agreement over the Strait of Hormuz.

"At this stage we are not discussing nuclear details, and the 14-point memorandum of understanding is focused on ending the war," he said.

Nooshabadi said the 60-day talks were contingent on the lifting of sanctions and a complete release of frozen Iranian assets by the U.S.

Trump wrote Saturday the U.S. would continue its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz until an agreement with Iran was "⁠reached, certified, and signed."

Iran's parliament spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei said in a social media post that Iran would not yield to threats and if the U.S. wanted an agreement it should negotiate but if it wanted even higher prices at the gas pumps it should "continue bluffing".

Israel, which has played a key role in Trump's decision-making on Iran, is strongly opposed to a deal that includes a stop to the war in Lebanon.

Despite a U.S.-brokered extension to the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon this month, Israel has continued to occupy southern Lebanon and launch waves of airstrikes. Lebanon's health ministry says more than 3,200 people, including women, children, medical personnel and first responders, have been killed in Israeli attacks since the war with the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah began in March.

Israel says 22 soldiers and a military contractor along with two civilians have been killed in Hezbollah attacks.

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