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Man reunites with the boy he saved from a pond more than 30 years ago

NPR | By Jey Born
Published June 5, 2026 at 3:42 AM CDT

A man reunites with a boy -- now a man -- he rescued from a pond decades ago

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Jey Born
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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