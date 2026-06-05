Man reunites with the boy he saved from a pond more than 30 years ago

As Arkansas child insurance rates rank among the worst in the country, Smile Shoppe Pediatric Dentistry's Little Heroes Loyalty Program offers an alternative to insurance for families who fall through the coverage gap.
As Siloam Springs approaches a population of 22,000, the city is proposing a voluntary incentive program to reduce developer costs and encourage infill housing, senior living facilities and executive homes. Public comment is open June 11.
"Aria: Opera on the Edge" screens June 18 at Opera in the Ozarks' Inspiration Point Center for the Arts as part of the 2026 Bentonville Film Festival, followed by a live performance from soprano Cecilia Violetta López and tenor Ben Gulley.