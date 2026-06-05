The life cycle of a tax loophole

Nick Fountain produces and reports for Planet Money. Since he joined the team in 2015, he's reported stories on pears, black pepper, ice cream, chicken, and hot dogs (twice). Come to think of it, he reports on food a whole lot. But he's also driven the world's longest yard sale, uncovered the secretive group that controls international mail, and told the story of a crazy patent scheme that involved an acting Attorney General.
As Arkansas child insurance rates rank among the worst in the country, Smile Shoppe Pediatric Dentistry's Little Heroes Loyalty Program offers an alternative to insurance for families who fall through the coverage gap.
As Siloam Springs approaches a population of 22,000, the city is proposing a voluntary incentive program to reduce developer costs and encourage infill housing, senior living facilities and executive homes. Public comment is open June 11.
"Aria: Opera on the Edge" screens June 18 at Opera in the Ozarks' Inspiration Point Center for the Arts as part of the 2026 Bentonville Film Festival, followed by a live performance from soprano Cecilia Violetta López and tenor Ben Gulley.