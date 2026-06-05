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The life cycle of a tax loophole

NPR | By Nick Fountain
Published June 5, 2026 at 3:43 AM CDT

The Planet Money team traces the life of a tax loophole from creation, discovery, exploitation -- all the way to watching it get closed shut.

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Nick Fountain
Nick Fountain produces and reports for Planet Money. Since he joined the team in 2015, he's reported stories on pears, black pepper, ice cream, chicken, and hot dogs (twice). Come to think of it, he reports on food a whole lot. But he's also driven the world's longest yard sale, uncovered the secretive group that controls international mail, and told the story of a crazy patent scheme that involved an acting Attorney General.
See stories by Nick Fountain
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