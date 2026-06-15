Trump arrives in France for G7 leaders summit, touting peace deal with Iran

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Today's Sound Perimeter features two works by Canadian composers: "The Bessborough Hotel" by Nicole Lizée and "Pièce pour violon et clarinette" by Claude Vivier. While these pieces sound very different from one another, both composers invite us into imaginative and unexpected musical worlds.