Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Today's Sound Perimeter features two works by Canadian composers: "The Bessborough Hotel" by Nicole Lizée and "Pièce pour violon et clarinette" by Claude Vivier. While these pieces sound very different from one another, both composers invite us into imaginative and unexpected musical worlds.