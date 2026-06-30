How does the Kennedy Center board make decisions? This legal filing sheds some light

More than two weeks ago, President Trump's name was removed from the Kennedy Center facade though it is still covered by a tarp and the legal battle continues.

On Monday, a U.S. Department of Justice filing on behalf of the Kennedy Center included some surprises. The document was submitted in response to issues raised by lawyers for ex-officio board member Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio who is suing to remove President Trump's name from the center and stop its closure for renovations.

Among the revelations, the Kennedy Center admitted that, during a board meeting on December 18, 2025, Beatty had been "muted and prevented from speaking." It was at that meeting that the board voted to add President Trump's name to the center. The filing later acknowledges the congresswoman was "prevented from voicing her opposition."

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a living memorial to its namesake. The guidelines for how the theatre complex spends federal dollars are very specific. Among other rules, it states that "no additional memorials or plaques shall be designated or installed." Beatty argues adding Trump's name runs afoul of those rules and that any change requires approval from Congress.

According to one of Beatty's filings, "There was no advance notice in the agenda that the Board would be considering a name change," a statement the Kennedy Center now does not deny. The center admits that, prior to voting, there was "no discussion about potential risks or downsides of the vote to adopt a secondary name for the Center." Nor was there a board discussion "about any potential conflict of interest that might result from the vote."

The center's lawyers previously contended that if Trump's name were to be removed, it would "lose money from donors who support" him and "impede the Center's fundraising efforts."

Closing for renovations

Earlier this year, Trump announced on social media that the Kennedy Center would close for two years for renovations. He wrote that he made the decision after "a one year review" with "Contractors, Musical Experts, Art Institutions, and other Advisors and Consultants."

But, according to the center's lawyers, Trump's announcement "was made without presenting any plans, analyses, timelines, or funding information to his cotrustees and without any Board vote."

The Kennedy Center has long denied reporting by The Washington Post that ticket sales plummeted after President Trump became the Center's board chair. In Monday's legal filing, the Center admits that, by October 2025, "nearly half of the Center's tickets were going unsold."



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