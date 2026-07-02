Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Arkansas has one of the nation's highest cesarean rates among low-risk births. A statewide initiative aimed to lower it, but the numbers held steady. Dr. Constance Chapman and Dr. Jennifer Callaghan-Koru explain what happened.