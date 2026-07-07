Woman accuses Graham Platner of sexual assault. And, NATO summit begins

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Democratic lawmakers are calling on Graham Platner to withdraw from the U.S. Senate race in Maine, after a former girlfriend said that he sexually assaulted her. Yesterday, Politico reported the allegation that in 2021, Platner allegedly entered her home while intoxicated and forced her to have sex despite her repeated objections. The news outlet says it corroborated the allegations by reviewing past messages exchanged between the accuser and her therapist, as well as speaking with individuals to whom she confided. NPR has not independently verified these claims.

Laura Brett / Getty Images / Getty Images Graham Platner speaks to voters at a town hall at the Elks Lodge 188 on June 7, 2026 in Portland, Maine.

🎧 In a statement to NPR, Platner denied the allegations, describing them as "troubling, serious, and false," NPR's Elena Moore tells Up First. Platner posted a video saying he is assessing his next steps. Platner has faced other allegations regarding his behavior toward women, but this is the first time a major news outlet has reported an allegation of assault, according to Moore. This very serious claim follows several other significant scandals, including his campaign confirming reports that he exchanged sexually explicit messages with multiple women early in his marriage. These allegations have dealt a serious blow to the Democratic Party, as this race is considered crucial for their efforts to regain control of the Senate this fall, Moore says. Maine election law says that a general election candidate has until the second Monday in July to drop out of a race.

President Trump and NATO leaders gather today in Ankara, Turkey, for the defense alliance's annual summit. Ahead of his arrival, the president expressed his dissatisfaction with the organization. On July 2, he posted on social media, "The United States spends more money on NATO than any other country, by far, to protect them, without getting any benefit from so doing." This meeting comes amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and the unresolved U.S.-led conflict with Iran.

🎧 The summit's opening day is intended to showcase unity and credibility, but it comes as the U.S. is planning to shrink its presence in Europe, NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi says. The administration has announced a six-month Pentagon review of U.S. forces in Europe. At the summit, NATO leaders are expected to discuss increasing defense spending, investing in military capabilities and maintaining support for Ukraine to continue deterring Russia, Al-Shalchi says. Allies are also expected to reaffirm their commitment to spend 5% of GDP on defense and broader security needs — a significant increase over NATO's previous target. Trump has argued that NATO allies rely too heavily on the U.S., making this summit a crucial moment for European allies to show their commitment to stepping up, Al-Shalchi says.

The dangerous heat wave that swept across much of the eastern U.S. over the July Fourth weekend could be the nation's new normal this time of year, according to experts. Scientists say climate change is driving more extreme temperatures and heavier rainfall. Both can contribute to significant, costly damage to roads. These extreme weather changes can cause pavement to expand, crack and warp, rendering some roads unusable until they are repaired. Engineers suggest that using a more durable — and more expensive — asphalt blend could be a solution for some roads that are subject to extreme temperatures. The way the U.S. has traditionally approached infrastructure, such as roads, is no longer sufficient for the future, says Mikhail Chester, a professor of engineering at Arizona State University. Here's what else experts say can be done to help.

From the NPR Network

by Juliana Kim, general assignment reporter

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By tonight, 42 teams will have been eliminated, including the U.S. men's national team, which lost in the Round of 16 once again. Belgium beat the U.S. 4-1. It also marks an end of an era for some of the greatest players seen in our lifetime.

On Sunday, a day before Portugal's match against Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that he was savoring every moment of his last World Cup. Portugal ended up losing 0-1.

"God has been so generous towards me. He has given me everything. Much more than I ever expected to achieve," he said on Sunday.

Ronaldo made his first World Cup appearance at 21. This summer marked his sixth — a feat only shared with Argentina's Lionel Messi. At 41, Ronaldo was also the tournament's second oldest player. Nonetheless, he was a force to be reckoned with — having scored three goals.

Brazil's top goalscorer Neymar completed his last dance at the very New Jersey field where he made his international debut back in 2010. It came after his team lost to Norway 2-1 on Sunday. Brazil's single goal was achieved by Neymar in a penalty kick. At the final whistle, Neymar got on his knees, lowered his head and wept before a teammate came to console him.

"I tried," said Neymar, according to the AP. "It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over."

Other notable mentions are Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who kissed the post and bowed to his fans before leaving the pitch. Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was already in his international retirement but briefly came out to represent his home country one last time.

"It has always been an honor," Neuer wrote on Instagram.

Here's who else is retiring after this year's World Cup.

Video highlights

Click through to watch the latest Soccer Edition video clips from across the NPR Network.

What to watch for this week

🗑️ Host City report cards are starting to come in as some wrap up their scheduled events. While it will be a while til the official analysis is done, successes and short-comings are already being reported. Seattle had their last World Cup match last night, and already some lessons on how to handle the increased traffic, transit demands and trash have shown off the strength of Seattle's infrastructure. Boston's hosting its last game on Thursday, but the area's soccer bars are already planning for what's next in hopes of keeping their winning streak going.

🇨🇻 How do you find victory in defeat? On paper, Cape Verde's 3-2 loss to Argentina on Friday. "To see the commitment and the resiliency with the players and the pride, made us proud," said Paulo De Barros, president of the Cape Verdean Association of Boston. The tiny African nation capturing our hearts all over again.

Watch this

Nickolai Hammar / NPR / NPR Doug Wilson speaking to NPR for a Newsmakers interview.

Go face-to-face with the person of the moment. NPR's Newsmakers video podcast brings the biggest names in politics, business, sports, arts, and culture out of the headlines and into the interview chair to discuss the mark they're making on the world. Follow the Newsmakers podcast or subscribe to NPR's YouTube channel to get new episodes as soon as they're available.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth invited Pastor Doug Wilson to deliver a sermon at the Pentagon earlier this year as part of his monthly Christian worship service. Wilson self-identifies as a Christian nationalist, and his appearance at the Pentagon was controversial. He has advocated for the repeal of women's right to vote, defended slavery and believes that homosexuality should be criminalized. His extreme views were once considered fringe, but religious scholars say his teachings are now making their way into the mainstream. In an episode of NPR's Newsmakers, Morning Edition's Leila Fadel sat down with Wilson at his home church in Idaho to discuss why he wants the U.S. to become a Christian theocracy and the implications it would hold for women and non-Christians across the nation.

Watch or listen to the interview or read the article about their discussion.

3 things to know before you go

Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Spectators take photos with their smartphones during a World Cup match at the Houston Stadium in Houston on June 23. The Supreme Court is allowing Texas to enforce a law that limits minors' access to app stores on mobile devices while lawsuits continue in the lower courts.

The Supreme Court yesterday permitted a Texas law restricting minors from downloading most apps without parental consent to take effect. This week in Utah, Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is facing a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for the state to proceed to trial. (via KUER) Grand Canyon River guide Kelsey Pfendler has recently achieved the fastest solo rowing time from California to Hawaii, completing the journey in 43 days, 17 hours, and 55 minutes. (via KNAU)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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