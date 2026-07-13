South Carolina's governor names Lindsey Graham's sister to serve out his term

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he is appointing Darline Graham to finish the term of her late brother, former Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died in office Saturday at age 71.

That appointment will last just a few months. Graham was up for reelection this year, and won his Republican primary just last month. Republicans who want to vie for the full term starting next year will run in a special primary election Aug. 11.

It is not clear if Graham intends to seek a full term in the Senate to succeed her brother.

"Lindsey has always been there for me and now I will be there for him," Graham said at a press conference on Monday. "It is such a privilege to finish some of his important work."

In the day after Graham's unexpected death, top Republicans seemed to quickly coalesce around elevating his sister for the seat. President Trump recommended her in a post on social media writing, "This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!"

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., also blessed the choice and appeared alongside Graham at a press conference as McMaster made the announcement.

Rainier Ehrhardt / AP / AP Darline Graham Nordone, sister of Sen. Lindsey Graham, walks to the stage before his announcement for the presidency in 2015 in Central, S.C.

The Graham siblings had a close relationship forged by the death of their parents just over a year apart. Lindsey was in college and Darline was 13. The elder Graham became his sister's guardian and later adopted her so she could receive his benefits from his service as a lawyer in the Air Force.

"I can remember the day my father passed away standing in the living room of that house absolutely scared to death," Graham told NPR in 2015. "Lindsey wrapped his arms around me and promised me he would always be there for me and always take care of me."

Even if Graham is swiftly sworn in, her brother's death could still complicate action in the Senate. He chaired the budget committee, which would be responsible for setting up the process for a third party-line budget reconciliation bill. He also served on the judiciary committee, which is now weighing Trump's nomination for attorney general, Todd Blanche.

Several South Carolina Republicans have indicated an interest in running for a full-term, including Reps. Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman.

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