Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez being investigated over sexual misconduct allegations

The House Ethics Committee announced Monday that it is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., including "inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer."

"The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), is reviewing allegations that Representative Jimmy Gomez may have engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct," the committee said in a statement.

The New York Post reported in April that Gomez was seen kissing a member of another office's congressional staff in 2023. A Gomez spokesperson told the Post at the time that the accounts shared with the outlet were "not true," though Gomez later admitted to "personal mistakes" outside his marriage.

"Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven't violated the law or House Ethics rules, that doesn't diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most," Gomez said in a statement to NPR. "I take full responsibility and have committed myself to working through the pain privately with my wife and family."

"I also appreciate the Committee's statement that the existence of an inquiry does not itself indicate that any violation occurred. I respect the Committee's process and am confident that a full and impartial review of the facts will bear that out," Gomez said. "Out of respect for my family and the ongoing process, I will have no further comment."

Gomez, who has represented portions of Los Angeles in the House since 2017, faces Angela Gonzales-Torres, a community advocate and fellow Democrat, in his November reelection bid.

In a June statement posted to X, Gonzales-Torres called out "what appears to be a culture in Congress in which men abuse women" and said that if Gomez "has nothing to hide, he should have no concern. But if there was any criminal behavior that he witnessed, participated in, or helped conceal, we will find out and we will help ensure accountability and justice."

Latest in a string of investigations

The committee's investigation is the latest in a string of inquiries in this Congress involving allegations of sexual misconduct, assault or other impropriety. This month, Rep. Chuck Edwards said he would end his reelection campaign after the House Ethics Committee recommended that the North Carolina Republican face a censure vote for allegedly harassing two young female staffers. Edwards denied the allegations.

In April, Democrat Eric Swalwell of California resigned his House seat and ended his gubernatorial bid amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct that he too denied. Texas Republican Tony Gonzales also resigned from the House after admitting to an affair with a former staff member who later died by suicide.

Republican Reps. Max Miller of Ohio and Cory Mills of Florida also face House Ethics investigations tied to outside domestic violence allegations. Both deny wrongdoing.

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