U.S. and Israel are planning for a possible attack on Iran, source tells NPR

Updated October 22, 2026 at 5:12 AM CDT

TEL AVIV and ISTANBUL - The U.S. and Israel are preparing plans for a possible attack on Iran in early November, after the U.S. midterm elections, a person briefed on the U.S. and Israel's war planning told NPR on Thursday. Iran said it is prepared.

The person, who spoke to NPR on condition of anonymity to discuss the preparations, said Israel had initially planned to strike Iran in mid-October, about two weeks before Israeli elections on Oct. 27, but President Trump objected.

According to the person briefed, the U.S. is now amassing forces in the region to be ready to attack by early November, after the U.S. midterm elections, but that these preparations could also be part of a campaign to pressure Iran to reach a diplomatic deal.

U.S. midterm elections take place on Nov. 3.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking reelection, is campaigning on a threat to topple Iran's regime.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state media on Thursday that just as his country is prepared for diplomacy, it's prepared for war.

"Any scenario is conceivable including the possibility of an attack by the U.S. and Israel," said Araghchi.

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