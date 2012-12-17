Two California entrepreneurs seek to revive Wonderland Cave, a popular local nightclub first constructed in the early 1930s in a massive underground cave complex deep beneath a mountain ridge in Benton County. For more information, visit TheWonderlandCave.com.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.