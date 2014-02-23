© 2022 KUAF
Neo-Supremacists Fail to Stake Claim on Harrison

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 23, 2014 at 12:00 PM CST
harrison_forum.jpg

Roiled a century ago by race riots, Harrison is taking pragmatic steps to repair its reputation, and has become culturally diverse, due to the presence of the Harrison Community Task Force on Race Relations. Still, as Jacqueline Froelich reports, a few local white patriots have come out to mark the town as their territory.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
