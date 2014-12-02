Grades, Gridiron and Steel

State education officials vote on implementation of a requirement to grade schools themselves on their success. Big River Steel seeks to have a lawsuit filed against the company for its proposed steel mill that is being built in northeastern Arkansas, while competitor Nucor Steel says that the new plant would be in violation of federal environmental regulations. Plus, one Arkansas sports agent says that paying student-athletes at the collegiate level may not be too far in the future.
