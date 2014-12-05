New Organization Collects Bikes For Area Children

Arkansas legislators consider new regulations regarding Confined Animal Feeding Operations within the Buffalo River Watershed. The Speaker-designate of the Arkansas House states his intentions for the coming legislative session. Pedal it Forward NWA works toward collecting and distributing 100 bicycles to area children by Christmas. And plans emerge for a new destination baseball complex in Branson.
