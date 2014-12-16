Food Bank Gets Gift to Give Holiday Hams

Arkansas legislators ask the state attorney general to investigate a potentially improper political contribution by a state agency. The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission gets more than $13 million from the Environmental Protection Agency for drinking water system improvements in the state, and the River Valley Regional Food Bank receives a $20,000 gift from the Degen Foundation to give Christmas hams to thousands of families in need in five counties.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.