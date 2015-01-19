Roy Reed: Eyewitness to “Selma”

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 19, 2015 at 2:01 PM CST
Roy Reed, a retired UA journalism professor and New York Times reporter is characterized in the new Academy-Award nominated feature film “Selma” which chronicles the embattled African American voting rights protests in March of 1965. Jacqueline Froelich spoke with Roy Reed about his coverage of “Bloody Sunday.” 

