Reviving Wonderland Cave

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 27, 2015 at 11:14 AM CST
Wonderland Cave, located near Bella Vista, first opened as a popular Depression-era underground nightclub. Abandoned for two decades,  the historic site was destroyed by vandals. Now, as Jacqueline Froelich reports, an effort is underway to develop the cave and property above it into a popular family tourist attraction, named Wonderland Cave Park Adventure.

MUSIC: "Hang on Little Tomato" Pink Martini

