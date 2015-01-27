Reviving Wonderland Cave

Wonderland Cave, located near Bella Vista, first opened as a popular Depression-era underground nightclub. Abandoned for two decades, the historic site was destroyed by vandals. Now, as Jacqueline Froelich reports, an effort is underway to develop the cave and property above it into a popular family tourist attraction, named Wonderland Cave Park Adventure.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.