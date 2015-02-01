Cherokee Reclaim Bison

Last autumn, after years of planning, the Cherokee Nation acquired a small herd of wild bison, surplus animals from a western national park. As Jacqueline Froelich reports, the tribe plans to grow and harvest the animals following traditional practices. (Click here to see more photographs and video of the bison herd.)
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.