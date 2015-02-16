© 2022 KUAF
New Ozarks Public Water System Confronts Compact Revolt

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 16, 2015 at 12:36 PM CST
Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority delivers treated Bull Shoals Reservoir water to member communities across Boone, Newton, Marion and Searcy Counties. And as Jacqueline Froelich reports, the authority’s director is working hard to fend off unforeseen financial failure.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
