© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Siloam Springs High School Converting to a Charter School

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 22, 2015 at 9:08 AM CST
siloamspringscharter.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

More than half of Siloam Springs High School students enter the workforce after graduation. Under a new conversion charter, faculty and staff will expand vocational and technical training far beyond a typical Arkansas secondary school. Jacqueline Froelich takes us into the high school to learn how the transition will work.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Siloam SpringsEducationCharter schools
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich