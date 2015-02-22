0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Siloam Springs High School Converting to a Charter School
More than half of Siloam Springs High School students enter the workforce after graduation. Under a new conversion charter, faculty and staff will expand vocational and technical training far beyond a typical Arkansas secondary school. Jacqueline Froelich takes us into the high school to learn how the transition will work.