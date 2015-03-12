© 2022 KUAF
New Standards Target Air Quality at National Parks

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis,
Kyle Kellams
Published March 12, 2015 at 1:38 PM CDT

Proposed EPA rules would force owners of power plants near national parks, such as the Buffalo National River, to clean up their emissions. A bill that would have prioritized lessening light pollution dies in the Arkansas House. Governor Hutchinson avoids condemning a state legislator who has faced scrutiny for rehoming two adopted children. Avian flu is confirmed in Arkansas, Del Monte Foods acquires Sager Creek Foods in Siloam Springs, and Fort Smith has a new parks and recreation director.

MUSIC: "Salt March" Sun Ray, Shining Light

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
