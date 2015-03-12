New Standards Target Air Quality at National Parks

Proposed EPA rules would force owners of power plants near national parks, such as the Buffalo National River, to clean up their emissions. A bill that would have prioritized lessening light pollution dies in the Arkansas House. Governor Hutchinson avoids condemning a state legislator who has faced scrutiny for rehoming two adopted children. Avian flu is confirmed in Arkansas, Del Monte Foods acquires Sager Creek Foods in Siloam Springs, and Fort Smith has a new parks and recreation director.
