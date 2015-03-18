The "Covenant, Sword, and Arm of the Lord"
Aerial view of CSA main compound
Kerry Noble
Jim Ellison founder and leader of the Covenant Sword and Arm of the Lord in 1982
Kerry Noble
Kerry Noble wearing CSA uniform 1982, served as Jim Ellison’s second lieutenant";
Kerry Noble
“Silhouette City” log structure , CSA compound";s:
Kerry Noble
Practice gun range on CSA compound
Target resembling state trooper emblazoned with Jewish star
One of a dozen houses on the compound
Seized anti-tank rocket, grenades and homemade explosives
Arkansas State Police SWAT team members (from left) Tommy Hill, J.M. Scarberough and Phillip Valez
Troop L SWAT team at CSA siege (from left) Bill Burnett, Les Braunns, Keith Ferguson, Charlie Brooks, Rocky Baker, Robin Casey, Joe Hutchins, Dennis Johnston
Kerry Noble as he appears today
Kerry Noble
In the spring of 1985, hundreds of federal and state law enforcement agents stormed a north Arkansas Ozarks farm where members of the “Covenant, Sword, and Arm of the Lord,” a survivalist paramilitary commune, were sequestered. Based on redacted FBI records and interviews with two key sources, Jacqueline Froelich recounts the history.
