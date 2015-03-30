Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Trying to Define Historical Divisiveness
KUAF |
By Bill Smith
Published March 30, 2015 at 2:27 PM CDT
Our History Doctor takes on a recent poll trying to figure out the most divisive president in history.
MUSIC: "Desert Music II: PartI, Slow" Steve Reich and Alarm Will Sound
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our history doctor, Bill Smith, explains the relationship between politics and money is an American tradition.
-
Our history doctor is back to let us know people have been listening in to other people's conversations for a long time.
-
Our history doctor, Bill Smith, examines some of the large predictions made 29 years ago to see how many, if any, got the future right.
-
Our history doctor, Bill Smith, is back to help us wade through the history of presidential executive orders.MUSIC: "My Idea" Evan Dando
-
Our history doctor, Bill Smith, talks about the historians recording history.