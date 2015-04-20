Teaching Teachers How to Teach English to Second Language Learners

Over the course of the past eight years, the number of Arkansas students learning English as a second language has grown nearly forty percent. Also growing with the number of students is the need for more teachers certified in teaching English as a Second Language. This year, the University of Arkansas is partnering with Arkansas Tech University in Russellville to provide intensive instruction in second language instruction to teachers throughout the state. We speak with one of the program's organizers.
