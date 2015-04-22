© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

From Assembly Line to Fast Food Counters

KUAF | By Bill Smith
Published April 22, 2015

This month Walmart instituted a minimum starting wage of nine dollars for all employees.  Protests across the country in support of a higher minimum wage are continuing.  Our history doctor, Bill Smith, says conversations about what is...and what is not...a livable wage are nothing new.

Ozarks at Large Stories
