New Film Captures Buffalo River CAFO Controversy

As a young adult, NOAA fisheries biologist and Arkansas native, Teresa Turk, camped along Big Creek, a tributary to the Buffalo National River. So when she learned that a new Confined Animal Feeding Operation had been permitted near Big Creek for more than six thousand swine, she decided to document potential threats to the watershed. In the process, she also documented being threatened by one of the farm contract waste operators (photo). The novice filmmaker is also part of an independent water quality monitoring team aiming to prove that the hog farm has placed the Buffalo in ecological peril. Her documentary is being screened at various film festivals, including the Eureka Springs Film Festival Saturday, April 25th at 1 p.m.. To learn more about efforts to preserve the watershed visit the Buffalo National River Alliance.