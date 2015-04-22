© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

New Film Captures Buffalo River CAFO Controversy

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 22, 2015 at 2:38 PM CDT
turk_doc.jpg
Teresa Turk
/

As a young adult, NOAA fisheries biologist and Arkansas native, Teresa Turk, camped along Big Creek, a tributary to the Buffalo National River. So when she learned that a new Confined Animal Feeding Operation had been permitted near Big Creek for more than six thousand swine, she decided to document potential threats to the watershed. In the process, she also documented being threatened by one of the farm contract waste operators (photo). The novice filmmaker is also part of an independent water quality monitoring team aiming to prove that the hog farm has placed the Buffalo in ecological peril. Her documentary is being screened at various film festivals, including the Eureka Springs Film Festival Saturday, April 25th at 1 p.m.. To learn more about efforts to preserve the watershed visit the Buffalo National River Alliance. 

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich